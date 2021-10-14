Fri, October 15, 2021

Curfew hours to be reduced to 11pm-3am

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday gave the green light for curfew time to be reduced. From October 16, curfew will be from 11pm to 3am.

CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said that markets, convenience stores, cinemas, restaurants, theatres and department stores will be allowed to open until 10pm.

He also said that elderly daycare centres can open as usual.

“Meanwhile, public transport will be allowed to carry more passengers on board,” Taweesin added.

Changes have also been made to Covid-control, colour-coded provinces.

Twenty-three provinces are dark red zones under maximum and strict Covid control: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachinburi, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Saraburi.

Thirty provinces are red zones under maximum control: Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Maha Sarakham, Ranong, Lopburi, Sisaket, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Surin, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Twenty-four provinces are orange zones or controlled areas: Krabi, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buriram, Phayao, Phang Nga, Phrae, Phuket, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, and Uthai Thani.

