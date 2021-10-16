Sat, October 16, 2021

Bangkok eases some Covid-19 curbs as of Saturday

The Bangkok communicable disease committee said on Friday that it is relaxing some Covid-19 preventive measures from Saturday onwards in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s announcement a day earlier.

Under the new orders the curfew hours have been shortened to 11pm to 3am and:

• Restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres, malls, community malls, stadiums and parks can open until 10pm.

• Game centres, playgrounds and water parks at malls or community malls remain closed.

• Seminars and events can be held at malls, community malls, hotel exhibition centres until 10pm. No alcohol can be served at these events and food must be prepacked and served separately.

• Fresh markets, flea markets and convenience stores can operate until 10pm.

• Elderly daycare centres can operate as usual.

• Playgrounds can be reopened at the discretion of each district office.

• Gatherings of 50 persons or more are illegal.

