Thailand recorded 10,648 Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (October 16) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 10,648 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 111 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 82, while 10,794 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,772,838 – 1,647,255 of whom have recovered, 107,378 are still in hospitals and 18,205 have died.

Separately, another 524,670 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 275,163 their second shot and 16,266 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 64,139,022.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 240.84 million on Saturday, 218.11 million of whom have recovered, 17.83 million are active cases (79,389 in severe condition) and 4.9 million have died (up by 6,970).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.74 million, followed by India with 34.05 million, Brazil with 21.63 million, the UK with 8.36 million and Russia with 7.93 million.

Published : October 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

