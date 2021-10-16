Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin

He said the canal section running from Sathorn Road to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 7 still required some work, but it should be done by Christmas Day.
The walkway is expected to be completely finished by August next year, Aswin said, adding that it will also feature exercising areas and an artificial waterfall.
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
