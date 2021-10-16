Sat, October 16, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway...

Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal area, which is being turned into a beautiful walkway, will be open to visitors from December 25, governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced on Facebook on Saturday.

He said the canal section running from Sathorn Road to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 7 still required some work, but it should be done by Christmas Day.

The walkway is expected to be completely finished by August next year, Aswin said, adding that it will also feature exercising areas and an artificial waterfall.

 

Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin

Related News:

Chong Nonsi canal area will be turned into beautiful walkway by Songkran, promises BMA

Bangkok eases some Covid-19 curbs as of Saturday

Curfew hours to be reduced to 11pm-3am

Related News

Published : October 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

4th lot of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan lands on Thai soil

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Latest News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.