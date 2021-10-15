Sat, October 16, 2021

Russell Crowe plays the avid tourist in Bangkok

Australian actor Russell Crowe, who is in Thailand to film his next Hollywood blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, appears to be having great fun in Bangkok and Phuket judging by his many tweets.

“Thai people are so friendly, so welcoming and of course, the food is just amazing,” the 57-year-old gushed on Twitter on Monday.

Crowe entered Thailand in late September via the Phuket Sandbox scheme and put up at the Amanpuri luxury resort.

While in Phuket, Crowe said he was pleased to be “confined to the island, not a room”, adding that the flexibility of the quarantine scheme was unlike anything he had experienced before.

“The weather in Sept was wet but sooo warm. When the sun did come out it was beyond gorgeous,” Crowe tweeted.

Another post of him said "I’m sure the rest of the country has amazing experiences to share too."

Now in Bangkok, the superstar has been travelling around capturing and posting selfies taken in different venues, including Lhong 1919, a 19th-century Chinese mansion transformed into a mixed-use complex in the Khlong San area.

Joining the fun, Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon posed a question on Twitter: “For anyone in Thailand, do you guys have any suggestion for where he should take his next selfie?”

