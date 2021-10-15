No refund for Moderna reservation, say private hospitals

“Many people have refused to receive 3rd jab or booster shot of other vaccines provided by the government as they prefer waiting for Moderna vaccine,” said Chalerm. “I would recommend that you should get the booster shot now and reschedule your Moderna shot for later date, as the Association does not know for sure if there will be a delay in delivery.”

“The advantage of Moderna vaccine is that it can be provided to children aged 12-17 years. Furthermore, a booster shot will be a requirement for Covid-19 prevention in 2022,” he added.

Moderna is among the top choices of alternative Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, with private hospitals taking bookings for the jab since July at a starting price of Bt1,650 per dose.

