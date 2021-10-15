Fri, October 15, 2021

No refund for Moderna reservation, say private hospitals

Private hospitals will not provide refund for customers who have reserved the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine after importer ZP Therapeutics announced on Thursday that the vaccine arrival will start in November, said Dr Chalerm Hanpanich, president of Private Hospitals Association.

“Customers can, however, reschedule the vaccination to later date, or transfer the right to other person,” he added.

ZP Therapeutics said in the statement on Thursday that they expect 1.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Moderna to arrive in Thailand within the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the latest schedule provided by Moderna, delivery is anticipated to begin in November at 100,000 to 300,000 doses per week. The remaining 6.8 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.
 

“Many people have refused to receive 3rd jab or booster shot of other vaccines provided by the government as they prefer waiting for Moderna vaccine,” said Chalerm. “I would recommend that you should get the booster shot now and reschedule your Moderna shot for later date, as the Association does not know for sure if there will be a delay in delivery.”

“The advantage of Moderna vaccine is that it can be provided to children aged 12-17 years. Furthermore, a booster shot will be a requirement for Covid-19 prevention in 2022,” he added.

Moderna is among the top choices of alternative Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, with private hospitals taking bookings for the jab since July at a starting price of Bt1,650 per dose.
 

