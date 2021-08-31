Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

The GPO signed a purchase order for 5 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine with importer Zuellig Pharma Thailand Ltd in July.

“Zuellig on Monday reported to the GPO that the manufacturer will deliver the first batch of 1.95 million doses within the fourth quarter of this year [October-December],” said the source. “The remaining 3.11 million doses will be delivered within the first quarter [January-March] of 2022.”

Despite the delivery in two batches, the GPO will be able to meet its schedule of distributing Moderna vaccine to customers who have booked shots at participating hospitals before the end of the first quarter of 2022, added the source.

Moderna is among the top choices of alternative Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, with private hospitals taking bookings for the jab since July at a starting price of Bt1,650 per dose.