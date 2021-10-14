Statement from Zuellig Pharma: Updates on COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Delivery

Given the unprecedented global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, ZP Therapeutics, with Moderna, is exploring all possible avenues to secure the earliest delivery of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand. We have been working closely with the government to open alternative sources of supply from the US, including working with Thai FDA to add Moderna’s US manufacturing site to the Thai FDA’s list of approved sourcing site on top of currently approved manufacturing site from EU.

ZP Therapeutics has been supporting the government of Thailand, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), and the Private Hospital Association (PHA) in achieving their mass COVID-19 vaccination goals by providing an COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the people of Thailand. We put utmost importance in ensuring that the vaccines that will be delivered to the Thai people meet the required safety and manufacturing standards expected under the supply agreement and Thai regulations. We remain fully committed to working with these partners to ensure that we bring adequate supply of vaccines to the people of Thailand as soon as possible.