Fri, October 15, 2021

Statement from Zuellig Pharma: Updates on COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Delivery

ZP Therapeutics deeply understands the public’s desire for clarity around delivery dates. We reiterate that we are doing all we can to accelerate delivery of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand.

We expect 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to arrive in Thailand within the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the latest schedule provided by Moderna, delivery is anticipated to begin in November. The remaining 6.8 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

 

Given the unprecedented global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, ZP Therapeutics, with Moderna, is exploring all possible avenues to secure the earliest delivery of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand. We have been working closely with the government to open alternative sources of supply from the US, including working with Thai FDA to add Moderna’s US manufacturing site to the Thai FDA’s list of approved sourcing site on top of currently approved manufacturing site from EU.

ZP Therapeutics has been supporting the government of Thailand, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), and the Private Hospital Association (PHA) in achieving their mass COVID-19 vaccination goals by providing an COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the people of Thailand. We put utmost importance in ensuring that the vaccines that will be delivered to the Thai people meet the required safety and manufacturing standards expected under the supply agreement and Thai regulations. We remain fully committed to working with these partners to ensure that we bring adequate supply of vaccines to the people of Thailand as soon as possible.

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

