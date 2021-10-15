Chiang Mai resident turns Covid crisis into a brightly hued opportunity

Nawisa Moolta says enthusiasts are willing to pay a high price for variegated plants, especially if the markings are rare or unusual.
She said the red variety has proved to be the most popular, as has the white or albino version.
Also, she said, people are willing to pay up to 200,000 for the rare Caladium bicolor landrace species.
Nawisa added that she sources her plants from China and the Netherlands and usually sells them at between 3,500 baht and 5,500 baht per box of 20.
She said her main buyers are flower markets in Loei’s Phu Ruea district and in Nakhon Nayok’s Ongkharak district. She has also been selling the plants via the Facebook page “In Love Caladium”.
Related News
Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery
New species of tree discovered in Mae Hong Son
The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter for this Songkhla police officer
She said her business has picked up so much that she now imports 10 shipping containers per month, though the plants are only available during the rainy season.
The Caladium bicolor is popular in other Asian countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.
Published : October 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021