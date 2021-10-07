Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter for this Songkhla police officer

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter...

A police officer’s love for red-whiskered bulbuls has turned into a profitable business, with some birds earning him hundreds of thousands of baht.

Songkhla police officer Pol Major Kanit Phichit said he had loved these birds since he was a child, especially after watching his father and neighbours imitate the bird call after work.

He began studying the breeding of this species in 2008 and applied for a wildlife breeding permit in 2015 before setting up a farm in Phatthalung’s Pa Phayom district.

He has been crossbreeding the birds to create bulbuls with unique colours and a sweeter birdsong. He said the most popular bulbul is the albino because it’s believed to be auspicious.

His birds hit the market in 2019 and attracted customers from everywhere, especially Vietnam. His birds go for anything from 25,000 baht to hundreds of thousands of baht based on their age, colours and sweetness of voice.

The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter for this Songkhla police officer

Related News

Beautiful stingray bring a bounty to Trang local

Thailand’s fighting fish still the world champions, says betta breeder

Shrimp-breeding in mangroves protects forest cover, offers stable income

 

The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter for this Songkhla police officer The bulbul’s song gets even sweeter for this Songkhla police officer

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.