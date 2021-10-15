Sat, October 16, 2021

in-focus

Chinese national nabbed as immigration police track Thai ID card scam

A Chinese national was nabbed in Bangkok on Thursday for using an illegally obtained Thai national ID card.

The suspect, identified as Ruifeng Mel, was also slapped with charges of overstaying his visa by 613 days.

Ruifeng was tracked down after an official filed a complaint about a network in Saraburi obtaining illegal national IDs for migrants. He will be handed over to authorities in Saraburi’s Wang Muang district for further action.

Chinese national nabbed as immigration police track Thai ID card scam

Related stories:

Dr Rattawit Jitsujaritwong, director of the Department of Provincial Administration's criminal investigation division, said the department is seeking arrest warrants for nearly 10 suspects related to the network. He has also warned people against allowing their legal documents to be used illegally as they stand to face legal action.

Related News

Published : October 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand needs 3-pronged collaboration to overcome crisis, Telenor researcher advises

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Nonthaburi Student Vaccination Site ready to open at IMPACT

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Partitioning of cabs welcomed by Bangkokians, survey shows

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Russell Crowe plays the avid tourist in Bangkok

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Latest News

SIRJAN FOULAD IRANIAN DEFEND ASIAN MENS CLUB TITLE FOR IRAN AFTER FOUR-SET THRILLER AGAINST AL-ARABI

Published : Oct 15, 2021

BUREVESTNIK ANNIHILATE HOSTS NAKHON RATCHASIMA TO GRAB BRONZE AT 2021 ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Superbon Captures Inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title With Shocking KO Of Giorgio Petrosyan

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Thailand needs 3-pronged collaboration to overcome crisis, Telenor researcher advises

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.