Chinese national nabbed as immigration police track Thai ID card scam

The suspect, identified as Ruifeng Mel, was also slapped with charges of overstaying his visa by 613 days.
Ruifeng was tracked down after an official filed a complaint about a network in Saraburi obtaining illegal national IDs for migrants. He will be handed over to authorities in Saraburi’s Wang Muang district for further action.
Dr Rattawit Jitsujaritwong, director of the Department of Provincial Administration's criminal investigation division, said the department is seeking arrest warrants for nearly 10 suspects related to the network. He has also warned people against allowing their legal documents to be used illegally as they stand to face legal action.
Published : October 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
