Monday, September 13, 2021

Immigration police investigating officer over alleged extortion plan in Hat Yai

Immigration Division 6 set up a committee on Wednesday to investigate the case of an officer asking for a monthly fee from an immigrant in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.

The move came after the Strong Thailand Anti-Corruption Facebook page unveiled a sound clip of conversation between the officer and the unidentified immigrant on Tuesday.

To prove whether any immigration officer was involved in the case, Immigration Division 6 set up the committee to investigate the case and make a conclusion within seven days.

“Any officer or person involved in the case will face legal action without exception,” the division vowed.

From January 1 to June 30 this year, Immigration Division 6 arrested 520 suspects from 30 human trafficking networks. The suspects comprise 69 Thais, 346 from Myanmar, 35 Cambodians, 53 Vietnamese, 11 Malaysian, four Chinese and two others, whose nationality wasn’t mentioned.

Immigration officials also seized 30 cars and 14 motorcycles.

The officials, armed with 61 arrest warrants, subsequently nabbed 52 suspects, with nine still on the run.

Published : September 02, 2021

