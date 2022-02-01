Thailand reopens under new, more complicated Test & Go scheme

Under the new Test & Go scheme, travellers are required to book and pay for accommodation and RT-PCR tests on their first and fifth days in Thailand. Previously, travellers arriving under Test & Go were only required to spend one night in hotel and pay for one RT-PCR test.

This change in Test & Go regulations will be beneficial for hotels because they will be selling two nights instead of just one.

More than 2,000 hotels in 38 provinces with the SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) stamp are expected to benefit from the scheme, including 565 in Phuket, 198 in Krabi, 122 in Chiang Mai, 177 in Chonburi and 446 in Bangkok. These hotels are linked to hospitals that will conduct RT-PCR tests on visitors arriving under the Test & Go scheme.

Foreign travellers are also required to have insurance with a coverage of no less than US$50,000. If the insurance does not cover the cost of isolation after the traveller is infected or at high risk of infection, then the traveller must cover the cost of isolation themselves.