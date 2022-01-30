Omicron fears, high costs dampen Lunar Year festivities in Thailand

“Kasikorn Research forecasts that even though Bangkokians will make merit and travel during the Chinese New Year festival, they will control their spending to cope with high living costs,” he said.

Yuthasak added that TAT has organised Chinese New Year activities in two areas, namely celebrations in Ratchaburi and light decorations in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area. TAT is also providing support in organising celebrations in Suphanburi and Nakhon Sawan.

"We expect about 192,600 tourists to travel to Suphanburi and Nakhon Sawan and generate 1.08 billion baht in revenue as tourists can take day trips to the two provinces,” he said. “Thai-Chinese and Chinese nationals often visit these provinces to pay respect to sacred objects."