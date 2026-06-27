Bangkok votes Sunday: check ballot colours, rules and results

Election rules start at 6pm today

The Election Commission has reminded the public and businesses that alcohol sales, distribution and hosting involving alcoholic drinks are prohibited in the election areas from 6pm on Saturday, June 27, until 6pm on Sunday, June 28.

The ban applies to Bangkok and Pattaya, where local elections are being held. Violators face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both, under local-election law.

Campaigning is also restricted from 6pm on the day before the election through election day. This covers campaign activity across physical and online channels, including posts or messages intended to promote or oppose candidates during the silence period.

Voters are also reminded not to photograph marked ballot papers, damage ballot papers, remove ballot papers from the polling station, gamble on election results, or vote on behalf of another person.

What to do if you cannot vote

Those who cannot vote for a valid reason must notify authorities either before or after election day to avoid possible restrictions on certain political rights.

The BMA said voters unable to attend can report their reason through the Department of Provincial Administration’s registration website within seven days before election day, from June 21-27, or within seven days after election day, from June 29 to July 5.

Notifications can also be made through the official channels used by the district registration office, including in-person submission, registered mail or online services, depending on the voter’s circumstances.

Unofficial results after polls close

After polls close at 5pm, polling-station committees will begin counting votes for both the governor and council ballots. Results will be posted at polling stations for public inspection before being sent into the BMA’s online reporting system.

The public can follow unofficial real-time results through the official Bangkok Vote 2569 results website (bangkokvote69.bangkok.go.th) and at a display area in front of City Hall at Lan Khon Mueang.

The BMA said preliminary unofficial results are expected by no later than 10pm on June 28.

District offices across all 50 Bangkok districts will also provide national ID card services on election day from 8am to 5pm to help voters who need valid identification before casting their ballots. Additional Bangkok Express Service points in shopping centres will also be available.

Bangkokbiznews