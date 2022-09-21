Prawit suggests lifting value of baht to 35 to the US dollar

He reiterated that he has asked Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to talk to the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and other concerned government agencies about the weakening baht.

“We cannot let the baht fluctuate like this. The finance minister will take action and it must be better,” Prawit said.

When asked what would be a suitable value for the baht, Prawit replied: “How could I know? I never know. They must hold talks first. How could you ask me in advance when they haven’t talked yet?”