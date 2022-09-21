Prawit suggests lifting value of baht to 35 to the US dollar
Acting Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan confirmed on Wednesday that he has told the finance minister to find ways to lift the baht’s value to 35 per US dollar.
“Yes, I said it should be so,” Prawit replied when reporters asked him if he had said during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the baht should strengthen to 35 to the dollar.
He reiterated that he has asked Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to talk to the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and other concerned government agencies about the weakening baht.
“We cannot let the baht fluctuate like this. The finance minister will take action and it must be better,” Prawit said.
When asked what would be a suitable value for the baht, Prawit replied: “How could I know? I never know. They must hold talks first. How could you ask me in advance when they haven’t talked yet?”
But when reporters asked him if he had suggested a rate of 35 baht to the dollar during the Cabinet meeting, Prawit confirmed it.
The acting PM added that he could not tell when the talks relating to the baht’s volatility would be held.
Arkhom said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry and the BOT would soon discuss the baht situation and the central bank’s guidelines.