Domestic vehicle sales, exports accelerate

Club vice president and spokesman Surapong Pisitpattanapong said August production alone reached 171,731 units, jumping 64.9 per cent year on year, thanks to rising demand for cars and pickup trucks in both domestic and overseas markets.

The eight months of 2022 saw domestic sales of 559,537 vehicles, increasing 19.6 per cent year on year, with sales in August alone being 68,208 units, up 61.7 per cent year on year.

“Automotive sales are rising due to new models and a gradually improving economy after Thailand fully reopened the country to foreign tourists and investors,” Surapong noted.

Meanwhile, 606,055 vehicles were exported in the eight months, valued at 368 billion baht – an increase of 0.4 per cent and 5.18 per cent year on year, respectively. Some 73,325 vehicles were exported in August, valued at 49.36 billion baht, rising 23.09 and 38.12 per cent year on year, respectively.