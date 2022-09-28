Thailand signs mini-FTA with Gyeonggi province, South Korea’s 'Silicon Valley'

The MoU was signed by Lee Gae-youl, head of Global Trade Department and executive director, Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA), and Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit, director-general at Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Commerce deputy permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano, and Korean Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-hyun.

“Under the MoU with GBSA, both parties will seek to minimise trade obstacles and locate new opportunities for economic cooperation,” Jurin said. He added that the MoU will serve as a mini-free trade agreement between Thailand and the South Korean province, and will be the sixth mini-FTA that the ministry has signed with three countries to promote international trade and investment.

Five previous mini-FTAs were with China’s Hainan and Gansu provinces, India’s Telangana state, Japan’s Kofu city, and South Korea’s Pusan city.

Currently Thailand has 14 full FTAs with 18 countries worldwide. Jurin said his ministry is targeting more FTAs in the coming years.