Focus on renewable energy, waste management critical, says Deloitte, as report lauds Thailand’s BCG model

Deloitte's positive comments came during the company's launch on Thursday of its new report, "Southeast Asia Sustainability Ambitions 2022”. The report outlines the sustainability challenges that Southeast Asian countries face, as well as the government's ambitions to address these challenges.

The US-Asean Business Council and Deloitte Center for the Edge collaborated on a study that focuses on detailed insights on Southeast Asian countries into five key sustainability factors: energy and climate, biodiversity, water, waste, and gender equality. These factors were chosen by US-Asean Business Council members.

Duleesha Kulasooriya, managing director, Centre for the Edge, Deloitte Southeast Asia, stated during the online video conference that Thailand is outperforming its neighbours in all five areas. However, waste management is Thailand's main concern now because the country ranks sixth in the world among plastic waste polluters of oceans.

Furthermore, urbanisation and climate change are current challenges to the country's development. In 2020, slightly more than half of the population will live in cities, and the country's urbanisation rate has been decreasing over the last decade.