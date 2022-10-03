Royal Cliff Hotel CEO calls for more government assistance to boost tourism

He added that some of the the government's policies, such as Long Term Residency (LTR) visa personal income tax waiver, also would help attract foreign investors to eastern provinces.

"Some foreign investors also took the opportunity to hold conferences in the eastern provinces, especially in Pattaya City," he said.

He said Royal Cliff Hotels Group has renovated its hotels to be ready for tourism to recover and adjusted the management strategy to maintain the employment of its 600 staff.

"Currently, the group's occupancy rate has risen to around 50-60 per cent compared to 70-80 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

However, he said the number of foreign visitors in Pattaya has dropped, especially travellers from China, Russia and Ukraine where internal problems exist.

He expected China to allow its residents to travel overseas after October, adding that the group is ready to offer promotion campaigns to attract Chinese tourists to Pattaya.