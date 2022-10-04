Arkhom briefs PM on volatility in financial markets and their impact on Thailand’s recovery

She explained that uncertainty over decisions at the US Federal Reserve meeting on Monday had caused the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index to drop by 31 points in opening trade on Tuesday.

"However, the SET Index rebounded by almost 20 points at the end of the morning session, as there was no signal on changes in interest rate," she said, adding that this negative sentiment would not affect Thailand's economic recovery.

She said the Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand are monitoring international factors and capital flow closely.

She also confirmed that the government would continue to monitor factors that affect economic recovery.