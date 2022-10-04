Arkhom briefs PM on volatility in financial markets and their impact on Thailand’s recovery
The government is closely monitoring factors that could affect economic recovery, including in financial markets, government deputy spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday.
She was speaking after Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reported to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that many factors were pressuring financial markets.
She explained that uncertainty over decisions at the US Federal Reserve meeting on Monday had caused the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index to drop by 31 points in opening trade on Tuesday.
"However, the SET Index rebounded by almost 20 points at the end of the morning session, as there was no signal on changes in interest rate," she said, adding that this negative sentiment would not affect Thailand's economic recovery.
She said the Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand are monitoring international factors and capital flow closely.
She also confirmed that the government would continue to monitor factors that affect economic recovery.
The SET Index closed at 1,578.00 on Tuesday, up 19.95 points, or 1.28 per cent. Transactions totalled 64 billion baht with an index high of 1,584.57 and a low of 1,567.48.