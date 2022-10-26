Toyota leads the field as auto sales rev up in the first nine months of the year

The Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported on Tuesday that 74,150 vehicles were sold in September alone, a 15.6 per cent jump from the previous month.

Toyota dominates Thailand’s auto market with 208,619 units sold in nine months, growing 25.3 per cent year on year.

Isuzu was second with 163,627 units sold, growing 24.4 per cent. Honda is in third place with 61,281 units sold this year, down 0.1 per cent year on year.

Notably, EV and hybrid manufacturer Great Wall Motor was in 10th place, enjoying a whopping 614.4 per cent growth year on year with 8,094 units sold.

Surasak Suthongwan, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Thailand, said that the surge in growth in the domestic auto market was due to manufacturers introducing new models while offering sales promotional campaigns, as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is continually improving since the start of the fourth quarter.

FTI auto club vice president and spokesman Surapong Paisitpattanapong added that the easing of travel restrictions had boosted domestic travel, product transport, and influx of foreign investors, thus increasing the demand for vehicles among businesses and consumers.

“Furthermore, the manufacturing and import of automotive parts have met delivery targets this year, thus allowing the uninterrupted production of new vehicles in the market,” said Surapong.

The FTI would release its updated estimates on automotive output in 2022 at the end of October, he said.