Thai govt reforming revenue generation to repay Covid debt: Finance minister

He added that people were also suffering from rising household debt after more than two years of Covid-19 hardship.

"We have to repay debt when we are in debt," he said.

The government is now reforming its revenue generation to increase its ability to repay the debt, Arkhom added.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a tax on trading in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The plan to tax SET traders has been around for 30 years but successive governments have waived it to support market development.

The move, which was proposed by the Finance Ministry, is expected to generate 10-20 billion baht per year for the government.

Arkhom said debt repayment potential is important for both the government and the people.

"If we borrow more cash, it will cause inflation to rise, and our currency will weaken compared to the US dollar," he said.