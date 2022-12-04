China still Thailand’s largest market, but trade value slumping

The Commerce Ministry’s Permanent Secretariat said bilateral trade between the two countries during the first 10 months came in at 3.06 trillion baht, up by 14.07% compared to the same period last year.

According to the centre, Thailand’s exports to China during the period were valued at 996 billion baht, up 2.82%, while imports rose by 20.40% to 2.07 trillion baht.

The top five products exported to China in terms of baht value were:

• Fresh, frozen and dried foods: 146 billion (+2.20%)

• Rubber products: 95.4 billion (+31.38%)

• Plastic pellets: 91 billion (+5.05%)

• Tapioca: 81.9 billion (+18.66%)

• Computers and parts, +5.31%.