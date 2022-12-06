Thai rubber industry has 2 years to meet international standards

He added that Michelin’s warning came after the United Nations and the international rubber industry decided that all plantations should follow sustainable principles and be transparent in their management.

Exporters failing to meet these standards will face the risk of their products being rejected, he added.

"Hence, RAOT will urge rubber farmers to make changes so they can command high prices in the international market," he said.

International standards in the rubber industry include certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), he added.

"Rubber farmers who meet these standards will be able to sell their products at prices up to 40% more than normal,” he said.