Thailand’s headline inflation edges downward for third successive month

The director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, said Thailand’s consumer price index (CPI) in November stood at 107.92 points compared to 102.25 points in the same month last year, pushing headline inflation up to 5.55%.

But the rate of increase in headline inflation in November continued to drop for the third month. Headline inflation was 6.41% in September and 5.98% in October, the TPSO chief added.

He said the lower inflation was due to lower food prices, especially fresh vegetables and fruits, meat and food seasoning because their production had increased month on month.