KResearch forecasts 24 million-plus arrivals in Thailand next year
Thailand can expect to welcome as many as 24 million foreign tourists next year and earn up to 1.01 trillion baht in revenue, a top research house forecast shows.
Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) said on Sunday that the Thai tourism sector can expect a 60% recovery to pre-pandemic times now that people are less afraid of new Covid-19 waves being sparked.
“If there are new waves, we don’t expect them to result in lockdowns,” KResearch said, adding that more people will start travelling.
The centre added that Thailand can also expect to see more tourists from Middle Eastern countries rather than China.
“We don’t expect Chinese tourists to return in hordes yet because the Chinese government is still imposing stringent measures to curb infections,” KResearch said.
The centre added that the tourism industry can be expected to generate between 840 billion and 1.01 trillion baht in revenue next year.
“Each foreign traveller should spend about 42,000 baht next year, compared to about 40,000 baht per person this year,” KResearch said.
However, this is still lower than the 47,895 baht per person in 2019 due to changes in travel demand and the global economic slowdown.
The research house also said that the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry still needs to tackle challenges like global economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions and the rising cost of living.
