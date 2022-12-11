KResearch forecasts 24 million-plus arrivals in Thailand next year

The centre added that Thailand can also expect to see more tourists from Middle Eastern countries rather than China.

“We don’t expect Chinese tourists to return in hordes yet because the Chinese government is still imposing stringent measures to curb infections,” KResearch said.

The centre added that the tourism industry can be expected to generate between 840 billion and 1.01 trillion baht in revenue next year.

“Each foreign traveller should spend about 42,000 baht next year, compared to about 40,000 baht per person this year,” KResearch said.

However, this is still lower than the 47,895 baht per person in 2019 due to changes in travel demand and the global economic slowdown.