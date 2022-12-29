Business associations succeed in lowering rise in power price

The Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a decision by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) to reduce a rise in the Ft rate during the first quarter of next year, commission secretary-general Komkrit Tantravanich said on Thursday.

Komkrit said the commission made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Ft rate is determined by the cost of fuel used for generating electricity and the cost of buying power from private generating plants.