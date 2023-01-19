Thailand, Japan agree to boost agricultural cooperation
The agriculture ministers of Thailand and Japan agreed to have closer cooperation between the two countries during times of crisis when they held talks in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on and Japan’s State Minister of Agriculture of Forestry and Fisheries Nonaka Atsushi held wide discussions on food security, agriculture conferences, and imports.
In an effort to advance collaboration in food security, Chalermchai urged both nations to lend each other assistance during crisis.
Regarding closer cooperation, Chalermchai suggested that agriculture sectors in the region need to be more sustainable and rely on the framework of the Japan-Thailand High-Level Cooperation Dialogue on Agriculture and Food Industries (HLCD) meeting.
“The HLCD’s third meeting, set to be held later and hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, will give corporates from both nations a chance to give suggestions to the government sectors so as to boost trade between the two countries,” Chalermchai added.
The Thai minister also called for easier import in both countries of profit crops, such as Kao Nam Pueng pomelo from Thailand and Japanese brown rice.
Both sides agreed to adopt a new economic partnership plan called “Measures for the achievement of Decarbonisation and Resilience with Innovation” (MeaDRI).
“This is a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture sector between the two countries as well as to promote the expansion of regional connectivity. Thailand is ready to cooperate with the MeaDRI plan as it aligns with our policy and the Bio-Circular-Green Model,” Chalermchai said.