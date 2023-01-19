Thailand, Japan agree to boost agricultural cooperation

Regarding closer cooperation, Chalermchai suggested that agriculture sectors in the region need to be more sustainable and rely on the framework of the Japan-Thailand High-Level Cooperation Dialogue on Agriculture and Food Industries (HLCD) meeting.

“The HLCD’s third meeting, set to be held later and hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, will give corporates from both nations a chance to give suggestions to the government sectors so as to boost trade between the two countries,” Chalermchai added.

The Thai minister also called for easier import in both countries of profit crops, such as Kao Nam Pueng pomelo from Thailand and Japanese brown rice.