Thailand’s SCB expects two more policy rate hikes to 2%

The SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) issued the forecast on Thursday, a day after the Monetary Policy Committee raised the rate by 0.25 points to 1.5%.

The EIC said it expected two more hikes, in March and May.

It also forecast Thai GDP growth of 3.4% this year driven by tourism, consumption and spending by the private sector. It cited the return of Chinese tourists after Beijing eased travel restrictions sooner than expected. The tourism revival would lead to increased consumption and spending, it added.

But the EIC warned that growth of the Thai export sector would be sluggish following contraction in three successive months up to December 2022 due to the global economic slowdown.