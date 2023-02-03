Thailand eyes dry ports in Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima

The two investment types being studied are:

• Public-private partnership (PPP): PAT will be responsible for the investment, but it will take at least five years.

• A private company with shareholders: Capital will be raised via the sale of shares, while PAT will be responsible for operations. Operations should be up and running within three years.

"However, we must consider this issue thoroughly by considering both advantages and disadvantages," Kriengkrai said.

He added that the first dry port will cover up to 2,000 rai (3.2 square kilometres) in Khon Kaen’s Nam Phong district. He added that Sung Noen district in Nakhon Ratchasima is being considered for the second dry port.

He said he expects a decision to be made on the areas to be earmarked for dry port development within this year.

"It is up to the private sectors' readiness and locals' cooperation where the dry port will be developed first," he said.