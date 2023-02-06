Thai delegation visiting UAE in major THB30-billion export push

He added that the ministry would meet the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade to discuss a trade agreement.

In addition, there would be a signing ceremony to set up a business council between Thailand and UAE in a bid to accelerate trade growth between the two countries, he said.

He added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between Thai logistics operators and DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company which is connected to 78 seaports and 240 airports worldwide.

"This MoU will enable Thailand to export products to seaports and airports worldwide," he said.