Thai delegation visiting UAE in major THB30-billion export push
The Commerce Ministry is leading a delegation of members from Thai private bodies on a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, aimed at boosting exports by at least 30 billion baht this year.
Private agencies joining the trip on Monday-Tuesday include the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai National Shippers' Council and Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday.
"These private agencies would seek ways to penetrate the UAE market, which is considered new and important for Thailand," he said.
He added that the ministry would meet the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade to discuss a trade agreement.
In addition, there would be a signing ceremony to set up a business council between Thailand and UAE in a bid to accelerate trade growth between the two countries, he said.
He added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between Thai logistics operators and DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company which is connected to 78 seaports and 240 airports worldwide.
"This MoU will enable Thailand to export products to seaports and airports worldwide," he said.
He expects Thai private agencies to generate at least 1 billion baht in revenue from selling goods during the two-day visit to the UAE.
"We expect this visit will help boost Thailand's exports by at least 30 billion baht this year," he said.
Exports from Thailand to the UAE include cars, air-conditioners, gems, wood, rubber, and canned and processed seafood.
Related stories:
Kiatnakin Phatra flags export slump as a drag on Thai economic recovery in 2023
Thai rice export target set at 7.5 tonnes this year, down from 2022