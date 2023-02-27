Weakening baht helps bolster Thailand’s rice exports

Some 805,518 tonnes of rice worth 14.27 billion baht was shipped out in January compared to 459,773 tonnes worth 7.95 billion baht in the same month last year, DFT said.

“A weaker baht has helped Thai rice compete strongly in the international market,” DFT director-general Ronnarong Phoolpipat said.

Thanking Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iraq and the Middle East for importing more Thai rice, he said the impact of the currency exchange rate on exports in February will have to be monitored.