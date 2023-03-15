FTI calls for low-interest loans to help SMEs transition to green economy

The changes will help achieve a long-term solution to the country's air pollution, specifically PM 2.5.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Theinnukul was speaking on Wednesday while presenting the monthly report of the Thailand Industry Sentiment Index (TISI) survey for February.

He said that capital support is required for local businesses to change their traditional production processes to be in line with new environmental standards and global green trends.

He noted that investment in transforming their production process is prohibitively expensive for SMEs. Therefore, if they can obtain a soft loan, it will encourage them to change and contribute to the country's green transformation.

The FTI proposal comes as the country faces widespread poor air quality due to particulate matter (PM) less than 2.5 microns in diameter exceeding the safety level. Some areas have levels that are three to four times higher than the safety threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

In addition to capital assistance, Kriengkrai said that the private sector requires clear and concise regulations from the government, particularly on issues related to the circular economy.

Most businesses are eager to participate in the green economy, but they are hesitant because they are unsure of the government's policy and its consistency, he said.

Kriengkrai also urged the related agencies to unlock any regulations that block the private sector from installing larger solar rooftop systems.

He indicated that many businesses are reluctant to expand their solar rooftop due to a capacity cap, high metering tariff rates, inflexible grid connection fees, and a limited ability to sell back to the power plant.