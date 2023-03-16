Credit Suisse’s trouble could trigger new global financial crisis, Thai experts warn

Kobsak Pootrakool, senior executive vice president of Bangkok Bank, said in his Facebook post on Thursday that share prices of Switzerland’s second-largest bank had tumbled as much as 30% the previous day after bank failures in the United States, including Silicon Valley Bank.

He also noted that the drop in Credit Suisse’s share prices had led to sharp declines in the share prices of other European banks.

However, the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority later provided Credit Suisse with liquidity.

“Credit Suisse is deeply connected with banks in Europe and the United States. It is too big to be allowed to fall,” said Kobsak, who is also chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations.

However, he warned that the Swiss banking giant would not be the last case when it came to a crisis of confidence. He expected financial institutions to suffer from the fallout and rising pressure as central banks in many countries are engaged in an “endless fight” against rising inflation.