Government revenue exceeds target in first six months of fiscal 2023

- The Revenue Department with 915.222 billion, 7.3% above target, driven by higher corporate tax revenue due to the expanding economy.

- Other agencies, which have received revenue from their revolving funds and concession fees from mobile phone operators and auction of licences for FM radio frequencies.

- Some state firms also remitted their income for fiscal 2022, adding to the revenue of this group.

- The Customs Department with 67.322 billion, 27.7% above target, after receipt of excise taxes following rulings in smuggling cases.

The FPO said the Excise Department had collected 237.64 billion baht in revenue, 15.5% below the target, explained by the government’s reduction of diesel excise.