Jurin upbeat on FTA with UAE in nine months, serving as gateway to Middle East

Once the FTA deal with the UAE is signed, Thailand can use the Arab nation as a gateway to export to five Middle East nations, thus boosting our export value to the Middle East, Jurin said.

Jurin was speaking to reporters after a teleconference with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Renaissance Phuket Hotel.

Jurin said the talks towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) would be hosted by the UAE from May 16 to 18 in Dubai.