Delay in government formation could hurt GDP growth, FTI warns

Since tourism is currently the main sector driving the Thai economy this year, a delay in forming the government beyond August and potential mass protests, or political instability could discourage foreigners from visiting Thailand during late this year. This will have a short-term impact on economic growth, leading to a downward adjustment of the GDP growth rate to 2.0-2.5% from the projected 3.0-3.5%, Kriengkrai said. Additionally, there could be long-term consequences, such as foreign investors diverting investments to other countries in the region.

Hence, the incoming government must continue implementing tourism promotion measures to draw foreign tourists and ensure their convenience and safety during their visits here.

Other, factors such as the inadequate aircraft capacity of Thai airlines to serve inbound tourists and water shortage on some islands popular with foreign tourists must be addressed, he added.

Thailand has the opportunity to attract foreign businesses for investment and work. Due to geopolitical conflicts, which have resulted in the relocation of production bases, the government needs to expedite infrastructure improvements to support investment, Kriengkrai said. This includes legal reforms to enhance ease of doing business, such as streamlining visa applications and ensuring the continuity of free trade agreements (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union (EU).

The FTI believes global investors still look towards Thailand, hence the faster the coalition government is established and political stability achieved, the better it will be for the overall Thai economy, he said.