Prayut pushes for another diesel tax cut extension as expiry date nears

The tax cut was imposed to relieve cost-of-living burdens.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Tuesday that people would have to wait for the decision on whether the tax cut would be extended.

Supattanapong added that the caretaker government would have to seek permission from the Election Commission to extend the cut of 5 baht per litre. The tax reduction is costing the government about 10 million baht per month in lost revenue.