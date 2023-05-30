Too early to say if diesel tax cut will continue: Finance Ministry

The caretaker government imposed a diesel tax cut of 5 baht per litre on February 5 last year to tackle rising global fuel prices, resulting in 158 billion baht lost in diesel tax revenue.

The diesel price, which peaked at 35 baht per litre, currently stands are 32 baht/litre.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday that with two months remaining on the current subsidy, it was too early to say what would happen next.

The Ministry agreed to take a loss in revenue to help the transport sector and the people, he said, but needed to base any decision on the decline in fuel prices.

"If we continue the diesel tax cut, we must also look at the constitutional rules of what caretaker government can do," he said, adding that permission on budgeting would first need to be sought from the Election Commission as it could affect the next government.