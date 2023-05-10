50 satang reduction in diesel price just not worth it, says LTAT chief

He also advised the ministry to separate the subsidies provided to the Oil Fuel Fund for diesel and liquified petroleum gas to be fair to consumers.

He added that reducing the price of fuel will also stimulate the economy and the tourism sector. Once the price of fuel drops, people will travel more and spend more.

Also, reducing the price of fuel will bring down the cost of electricity, he added.

Apichart also wondered if the new government will be able to deal with the rising prices of fuel and electricity, as many parties have failed in keeping them in check.