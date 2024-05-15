China's tech giant Huawei hosts cloud database summit in Thailand

The summit launched a pioneer program to promote innovation and application of artificial intelligence-native database technologies in the kingdom, with about 20 experts from 15 industries, including local customers and partners, sharing their insights and experiences through keynotes, panels, and a hands-on lab program.

The Thai government released a digital strategy last year to become a data-driven country. To achieve this, a prosperous database ecosystem rooted in local system integrators, software developers, and applications is essential for implementing the national digital blueprint, said David Li, CEO of Huawei Thailand.