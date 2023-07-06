Central bank to launch first phase of sustainability guidelines for businesses

The announcement was made by BOT deputy governor Ronnadol Numnonda at a seminar at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday.

He said the Thai version of the classification system, which defines criteria for economic activities, is a set of new rules with the goal of raising awareness about the dangers of climate change in all sectors.

The first phase of Thailand Taxonomy aims to ensure the development of sustainable business, Ronnadol said.

Misunderstanding of the Thailand Taxonomy is widespread, he added, explaining that although the project includes “tax” in its title, it does not collect taxes. Instead, the taxonomy is a set of criteria for classifying types of businesses in terms of environmental protection, he said.