Thai consumer confidence index rises again in June, hits 40-month high

The CCI rose from 55.7 in May to 56.7 in June, its highest level since March 2020, it said.

Consumer confidence is rising on the economic recovery and falling oil prices, the UTCC explained.

Indices of confidence in the economy, jobs, and future incomes all rose in June to 51.2, 53.7 and 65.1, respectively, from 50.2, 52.8 and 64.2 in May, respectively, it said, adding that the three figures show consumers gaining confidence that the Thai economy is improving.