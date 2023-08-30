PM meets with business leaders

Eight CEOs attended the meeting, namely Vichit Surapongchai, chairman of Siam Commercial Bank; Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCBX; Supachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of Thai Beverage,

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairwoman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation; Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and president of Srithai Superware; Plew Trivisvavet, chairman of Ch. Karnchang; and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group

Discussions focused on the urgent needs of the private sector and the support they require to achieve sustainable business growth. Srettha confirmed that the election campaign promises will be implemented as policies to support business, investment and economic growth. The PM and the executives also discussed issues relating to the establishment of more free trade agreements (FTA), conditions to attract foreign investment, easing of visa rules to boost tourism, economic stimulus measures to boost domestic consumption, and continuing government support to expand markets for Thai exports.

Srettha confirmed support for investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is a long-term project aiming to create a conducive business and investment environment to support the country's economic growth.

Moreover, the government will introduce measures to assist farmers affected by drought, which has impacted agricultural production. Urgent measures such as water conservation and finding new water sources were recommended to provide relief. These measures could provide employment opportunities in affected areas.