Cabinet okays 2.5 baht cut in Gasohol 91 excise tax for 3 months

In a Facebook post, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said he had raised the subject of the excise cut with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the Cabinet meeting last week.

At its weekly meeting this week, the Cabinet agreed in principle to approve the excise cut for three months. A similar reduction has been implemented on diesel, Pirapan added.

The government stands to lose about 1 billion baht in revenue if the Gasohol 91 excise tax is cut for three months, Pirapan said.