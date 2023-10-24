Cabinet okays 2.5 baht cut in Gasohol 91 excise tax for 3 months
The Cabinet on Tuesday agreed in principle to cut the excise tax on Gasohol 91 petrol by 2.5 baht next week as proposed by the Energy Ministry.
In a Facebook post, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said he had raised the subject of the excise cut with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the Cabinet meeting last week.
At its weekly meeting this week, the Cabinet agreed in principle to approve the excise cut for three months. A similar reduction has been implemented on diesel, Pirapan added.
The government stands to lose about 1 billion baht in revenue if the Gasohol 91 excise tax is cut for three months, Pirapan said.
He added that he has instructed his ministry to prepare details of the proposal for the Cabinet to deliberate upon next week.
Gasohol 91 petrol is a blend of 91 octane gasoline and 10% ethanol and is also called E10 petrol.
It is a popular fuel choice in Thailand as it is more affordable than other fuel with higher octane and has more environmental benefits.