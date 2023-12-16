Srettha satisfied with his meetings in Japan, pushes for investments

The Thai PM is currently in Tokyo to attract investment from Japanese investors, including for Thailand’s proposed 1-trillion-baht (US$28.6 billion) Land Bridge.

Srettha met Japan’s new Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ken Saito, and attended the “Thailand-Japan Investment Forum” organised by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

After that, he met seven Japanese automakers — including Honda, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Isuzu, Mazda and Toyota — in a bid to attract investment in electric vehicles (EVs).

The discussions also covered clean energy, which will be the main topic during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit to mark the 50th anniversary of their relationship on Sunday.

During the meeting, Honda and Isuzu told Srettha that they planned to invest a total of 82 billion baht in the next five years in Thailand.