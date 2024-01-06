Thai household expenditure in December lowest in 34 months

The office reported on Friday that Thais’ average household expenditure in December 2023 stood at 17,984 baht per month, dropping 0.83% — 174 baht — from the previous month. It was the lowest in 34 months since February 2021.

The office said another factor contributing to this trend was lower inflation in December, which expanded only 0.06% month on month. The average inflation for 12 months in 2023 was 1.23%, well below the TPSO’s target of not over 1.7%.

Average spending of Thai households in 2023 amounted to 18,123 baht per month, increasing by 219 baht over the 17,904 baht per month in 2022.

The TPSO divided household expenditure into seven categories: foods and non-alcoholic drinks, clothes and shoes, residence-related, medical and personal services, transport and communication, education and entertainment, tobacco and alcoholic drinks.