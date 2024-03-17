People’s love for four-legged friends turns into big money for pet products industry

The study conducted by TMBThanachart’s analysis arm, “ttb analytics”, showed that most pet owners in Thailand treated their four-legged friends like family and were willing to spend freely for them. According to the analysis, people are willing to spend more than 41,100 baht per year on their favourite pet compared to an average of 7,745 baht per year earlier.

Now that pets have become “family members”, owners tend to keep them indoors, the study showed. Also, this trend has given rise to a new industry – pet celebrities and influencers. Here the owners promote their pets’ peculiarities to gain popularity, and once the pet catches enough attention, it is used to promote pet products and food, the study showed.