Hot weather, strong economy to bump electricity demand by 3.1%: EPPO

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, director-general of EPPO under the Energy Ministry, on Monday noted the National Economic and Social Development Council predicted last month that Thailand would see economic growth of 2.2-3.2% this year.

He added that the Meteorological Department has predicted an average 1.2 degrees Celsius rise in temperature compared to last year.

Veerapat said the expected growth and rising temperature would result in more use of energy.